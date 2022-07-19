First booster dose is vital: WHO

[File Photo]

The two primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and one booster shot provide a high level of protection against COVID-19.

World Health Organization’s Representative to the Pacific, Dr. Mark Jacobs, says the future of the vaccination of COVID-19 is still under study as COVID-19 will be around for a longer period of time.

Jacobs says getting one booster has a very big impact on how well protected somebody is from getting seriously ill.

Article continues after advertisement

“There should be very good coverage of the first two doses and the first booster. But if there are enough vaccines, then some countries are going for the second booster, but the second booster is not something that has global WHO advice about second booster yet.”

Jacobs says the big difference is with the first booster because the immunity received through the primary dose wanes off after a certain period of time.

A preliminary lab study found that a booster shot of the vaccine increases antibody protection 25-fold compared with the initial two-dose series.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says booster doses will help address the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr Waqainabete says the current noticeable increase in cases indicates an urgency to increase the ministry’s efforts to increase booster dose coverage.

As of the 18th of July, a total of 149,998 booster-eligible individuals have received their first booster.