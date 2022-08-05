Fall in non-COVID immunization causes immunity gaps

[File Photo]

The global focus on addressing the COVID-19 virus through immunization has resulted in a fall in non-COVID immunization rates around the world including in Fiji.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says this has manifested in a number of developed countries and they also expect that there’s an immunity gap in the country.

Dr Fong adds the fall in non-COVID immunization has resulted in eight suspected measles and two rubella cases.

He adds that initial tests for the two diseases returned positive.

The Permanent Secretary says they have also been aware that a number of circulating viruses can result in false positive tests for measles and rubella.

The Ministry is currently conducting preventative Supplementary Immunisation Activities throughout the nation to mitigate the potential impact of these reported cases.

Meanwhile, Fiji recorded 141 new COVID cases in the past three days, the majority of which were reported in the Western Division.

The Ministry also recorded one COVID-19 death, an 88-year-old woman in the Central Division.