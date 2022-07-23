COVID surge is less severe: Fong

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health states that community transmission of COVID-19 in Fiji is less severe.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says Fiji’s seven national seven-day average daily test positivity is now 5.5 percent.

This is above the World Health Organization’s recommendation of five percent.

Article continues after advertisement

“The reason being that because you have gotten the vaccine, it has created a break in relationship between case and severe outcome. And so, if there are not many severe outcomes, increasing cases will not be as much of a concern. We have been watching the number of admissions and the level of severe cases. We’ve noted that the numbers are very, very low. “

Dr. Fong says the resurgence in COVID cases is happening in Fiji and around the world.

He adds that Fijians need to be smart with cognitive COVID-19 measures.

The PS says people need to know when to put on a mask and avoid areas that can be dangerous, especially crowded areas with poor ventilation in hand sanitization processes continuously.