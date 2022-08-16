COVID-19 infection rates decreasing

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health continues to record a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

In the three-day period since Friday, until 8am yesterday, 47 new cases were recorded.

Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says 16 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 26 cases in the Western Division; 5 cases in the Northern Division; and nil cases were in the Eastern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

27 new cases were recorded on Friday, 13 on Saturday and three in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths to report.