COVID-19 claims its youngest victim in Fiji

[File Photo]

An infant with no underlying health conditions has become the youngest victim of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the one-month-old’s death represents a rare outcome of COVID infection.

“We still have not got those group of people vaccinated. There is no vaccine yet that we have approved for that use and children are dependent on us.”

Dr Fong says the young and aged population is part of a group who are dependent on community-wide adoption of COVID safe measures and immunization to be protected.

He says the Ministry maintains a number of public health mandates and measures related to vaccination and incoming travel.

The PS adds it will only be reviewed once the ministry’s target of 80 percent booster coverage for those over 18 years is achieved.

In addition, Dr Fong says the ministry is mindful of the falling trends in cases but expects severe disease outcomes to follow.