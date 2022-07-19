COVID-19 cases remain high, one COVID death reported

268 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

The Ministry of Health says 97 were recorded on Friday, 71 cases on Saturday, 41 on Sunday and 59 in the 24-hour period ending 8am yesterday.

The Central Division recorded the highest number of cases which is 129, 122 were recorded in the Western Division and 17 in the North.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says there was one COVID-19 death who is an 82-year-old man from the Central Division who presented to Raiwaqa Health Centre in respiratory distress earlier this month.

He was transferred to the CWM COVID ward, but sadly, passed away yesterday.

The man had already received three dose of vaccine and Dr. Fong says he had multiple pre-existing medical conditions which worsened his COVID state.

There have been a total of 870 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.