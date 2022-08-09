68 new cases with no COVID-19 deaths

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry continues to note a concerning trend in COVID-19 cases.

According to the ministry, 66 new cases have been recorded in the last three days, and again six new cases yesterday.

There is no COVID-19 death to report.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says while there is some decrease in the reported data which is supported by other community-based indicators, the ministry remains vigilant.

He says hospitalization for severe diseases remains within manageable limits.

Fong adds that based on the World Health Organization clinical severity classification, there are 19 cases in the asymptomatic and mild categories; five cases are in the moderate category; with nil cases in the severe and critical categories.

The ministry stated that there have been 874 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji and 969 COVID-19-positive patients died from other serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19.