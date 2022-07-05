181 new cases, MOH issues directives to workplaces and communities

[File Photo]

Fiji recorded 181 new cases and zero deaths in the last three days.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says this is a concern because the ministry has noted a rise in COVID-related hospital admissions.

He says the deaths due to COVID have occurred more with those between the age of 50 and onwards and this is out of the 165 deaths recorded in the third wave.

Doctor Fong says there were eight deaths below the age of 19, seven out of the eight children had significant pre-existing medical conditions, and one child had no known underlying medical condition.

The ministry is also advising workplaces to enforce COVID safe measures as there has been an increase in cases reported from workplaces.

Health facilities around the country have been notified to reintroduce more stringent COVID safe measures and this includes restricting visitations, more strict enforcement of masking and hand sanitization practices, and strengthening screening protocols.

Doctor Fong says community and workplace leaders must bring back COVID safe measures that they have acquired during the acute outbreak.

He adds that we need to live with COVID by reducing the risk of vulnerable people getting COVID or suffering from severe consequences.