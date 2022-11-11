17 new COVID cases recorded

[File Photo]

17 new cases of COVID have been recorded by the Ministry of Health.

Of the 17 cases recorded, 6 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 11 cases in the Western Division with nil cases in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of 6th November is 1 daily case.

Article continues after advertisement

The Central Division cases constitute 66% of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the Western division making up 28%, 4% in the Northern Division, and 2% in the Eastern Division.