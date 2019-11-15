Zero tolerance for non-compliance warns FCCC

While the compliance level by businesses has improved, they are being warned to not see this as an opportunity to profiteer

The Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission recently recorded 96 percent compliance among traders.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they will be using a targeted system to assess the reduction in prices of goods and services.

Abraham says the changes include the landing cost of imported goods and the cost of materials that contribute to the input costs of various goods.

He adds FCCC ground enforcement teams will not be issuing verbal warnings or infringement notices for any non-compliance but the trader will be instantly warned for prosecution.

“We did adopt a zero drop policy of non-compliance in terms of business that were engaged in things like overcharging or charging excessive prices so even if they were first-time offenders we have taken a very hard approach to ensure that people are not hoodwinked and consumers are protected and safeguarded.”

Abraham stresses the onus is always on the businesses to act responsibly.