Business

Zee-Sony merger will create an Indian entertainment giant

| @BBCWorld
December 23, 2021 5:59 am
[Source: BBC]

Japanese conglomerate Sony’s Indian arm has finalised a deal with local rival Zee Entertainment to form the country’s second largest entertainment network.

The merged entity will include more than 75 television channels, film assets and two streaming platforms.

It is poised to become a major player in the country’s fast-growing entertainment industry, challenging rivals such as Walt Disney’s Hotstar.

India has more than 900 million TV viewers and some 800 channels.

These channels offer a variety of shows ranging from sports, melodramas to reality television.

As per the merger, which was announced on Tuesday, the combined entity will be nearly 51% owned by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). It will be headed by Zee’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka after a 90-day due diligence period.

 

