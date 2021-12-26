Zara founder’s daughter becomes fashion giant's chair

Home

| @BBCWorld
December 1, 2021 8:41 am
[Source: BBC]

High Street fashion giant Inditex, which owns brands including Zara and Massimo Dutti, has appointed the founder’s daughter as its new chairwoman.

Marta Ortega will replace Pablo Isla, chairman of Inditex since 2011.

Ms Ortega has been with the firm for 15 years, starting out as an assistant at its High Street brand Bershka.

Ms Ortega has been credited with strengthening the retailer’s brand image, having led several campaigns, including the launch of Zara’s premium collections such as Zara SRPLS and Charlotte Gainsbourg by Zara.

Inditex was founded by Amancio Ortega with his ex-wife Rosalia in 1975 in Galicia, Spain.

Mr Ortega is one of the world’s richest men, with an estimated net worth of $77.8bn (£58.3bn), according to Forbes. He was chairman of Inditex until 2011.

