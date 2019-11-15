YPCL aims to explore international market

The Yaqara Pastoral Company Limited will soon expand its market to other Pacific Island countries.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Ritsh Dass says YPCL will soon be branding its products and will also explore e-marketing.

Dass says the aim is to ensure all Fijians in the country have access to Yaqara’s high quality beef.

“Through the re-establishing of its strong hold in the domestic market, YPCL will also extablish markets to export its beef to neighboring Pacific Island countries in the very near future”.

Dass adds the YPCL aspiration also supports the need to address food and nutritional security in the country.























