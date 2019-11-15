YPCL aims to become prime beef supplier in Fiji

The Yaqara Pastoral Company Limited hopes to become the prime supplier of high quality beef to various markets in Fiji.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says with over 600 herd of cattle, YPCL is also aiming at further growing its livestock to be able to cater to the growing demand.

“In 2019 it supplied approximately 115 tonnes of high quality beef to niche market including the tourism sector and high-end restaurants in the country. This is an absolute record”.

Dass says the demand for Yaqara beef recorded a major growth in domestic demand.

“The demand for Yaqara beef is high with 1000 percent increase in domestic consumption sales between 2017-2019. This is a phenomenal growth and it doesn’t stop here”.

Dass says YPCL is also aiming at increasing its sheep livestock to ensure a consistent supply of lamb and mutton in the country.

























