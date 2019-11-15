YouTube's top earners: Eight-year-old Ryan tops list with $26m

An eight-year-old boy who reviews toys has been named as the highest-earning YouTuber, for the second year in a row.

Ryan, of Ryan’s World, earned $26m (£20m) in 2019, up from $22m in 2018, according to an annual top-10 ranking by Forbes, based on estimated earnings between June 2018 and June 2019.

YouTube accounts Dude Perfect and Nastya came in second and third, with $20m and $18m respectively.

Article continues after advertisement

And between them, the 10 highest-paid YouTubers of 2019 earned $162m.