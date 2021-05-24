Home

Business

YouTube TV and Disney reach deal

CNN NEWS
December 20, 2021 9:47 am

Disney and Google reached an agreement Sunday to distribute the media company’s channels on YouTube TV.

“We appreciate Google’s (GOOGL) collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market, and we’re thrilled that our robust lineup of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming is in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers across the country,” Disney said in a statement Sunday.

After failing to reach a deal with Disney (DIS) on Friday, YouTube TV dropped Disney-owned channels such as ESPN and ABC on its platform. It also lowered the monthly subscription price to its platform by $15.

YouTube TV said in an online post that it has began restoring access to channels, including FX, National Geographic, Freeform, as well as Disney recordings that were previously in the Library. Local ABC stations will also turn back on throughout the day.

YouTube said monthly subscription rates will return to the original $64.99 but customers who lost Disney stations will receive a one-time discount of $15.

Negotiations between the two companies have been going on for months. The deal expired Friday, the first day of college football bowl season. Many subscribers and ESPN watchers complained on social media. Sports fans also lost access to Friday’s Los Angeles Lakers versus Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Last week, Google said Disney had “declined to fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions.” More than a dozen Disney-owned channels disappeared from YouTube TV this weekend.

YouTube said it asked Disney to treat it “like any other TV provider,” the company wrote in an online post on its website, “by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney’s channels for as long as we carry them.”

