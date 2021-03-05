YouTube removes channels run by army amid violence

YouTube has removed five channels run by Myanmar’s military amid ongoing violence following a coup last month.

The video-sharing platform said on Friday that it had removed the channels in line with its community guidelines.

Myanmar has been gripped by mass protests demanding an end to military rule and the release of detained elected leaders.

Another protester was shot dead by security forces on Friday, in Mandalay, taking the death toll to at least 55.

The channels taken down by YouTube include the state network, MRTV, (Myanmar Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, the platform said.

“We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws,” a YouTube spokeswoman said.

The platform is owned by Alphabet, the parent company of Google.