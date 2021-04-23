Youth earns from those in lockdown area in Cunningham

A group of youth in Wainitarau settlement in Cunningham are making the most of the expanded and screening zone.

Since entry and exit are forbidden, the youth have been selling cassava to homes within the lockdown area of the settlement.

Botui Kolidisi says it’s a win/win situation for them as families will have a source of food and the farmers get an income.

Kolidisi says they farm for their family but those in the containment area have asked for support.

The youth would bring the cassava to the border where the handing over takes place with police who would carry the goods in a wheelbarrow to the buyers.

Meanwhile, military personnel and health officials continued screening in the Cunningham area today.