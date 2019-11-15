Young people encouraged to start their own business

Youth are game changers and influencers with the capability and potential to lead the new normal in this current COVID-19 era.

This was highlighted at the three-day Business Integrity for Youth Entrepreneurs Workshop hosted by the United Nations Pacific Regionals Anti-Corruption Project in Nadi.

The project which was organized by UN-PRAC, Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption encourages young people to start their own businesses in Fiji and operate with integrity.

The workshop also encourages collective action as a process of getting groups of people and companies or organizations to work together to create a fair business environment with minimal risk of corruption and a level playing field.

A recent World Economic Forum survey highlights that poor governance and corruption are still perceived by millennials as the main obstacle holding their countries back and driving their generation of social, political and economic opportunities.

FCEF Executive Officer Victoria Yee says youths are important to progress the anti-corruption agenda.

FICAC Corruption Prevention Manager Kolora Naliva also shared the same sentiments adding that one agency alone cannot fight corruption as it need the participation of civil society and the private sector.

More than 30 young entrepreneurs from fashion, music, performing arts, information technology, agriculture and many other fields were part of the three day workshop.