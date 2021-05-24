Young Bua man sets up own barbershop

This pandemic has left many young Fijians unemployed but a particular man in Bua has braved the storm by setting up his own barbershop in the remote plains of Lekutu.

Located several meters from the main Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway stands Shameer’s Barbershop, owned and run by 20-year-old Mohammed Shameer.

“We decided for me to cut here because there is no barbershop from Nabouwalu right through to Seaqaqa.”

The youngest of three children, Shameer started cutting hair after leaving school and worked at a couple of barbershops in Labasa Town where he enhanced his knowledge of the trade.

But, due to the pandemic and little customers turning up, it was hard to earn enough money to pay for rent.

His father Mohammed Shakur encouraged him to move back home and set up his own business.

“I tell him to come and open one barbershop here and see how it goes. Also, we think about the people staying around here, there is no barbershop around here.”

It took only several days to build his small barbershop but since its opening on the 1st of this month, Shameer has been getting a good number of customers.

Shameer believes that during this pandemic, young unemployed Fijians need to be innovative in order to get a decent income.