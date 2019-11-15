YES Programme signs two new recipients

The Young Entrepreneurship Scheme today signed another two recipients.

While signing the two recipients, Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says the two successful youths have met all the requirements needed to be part of the scheme.

Koya says the two businesses that will be initiated by the two will help health and the well-being of every Fijian

“Mr Wahed is a young entrepreneur who started his business when he was just 15-years-old and through YES, he is been awarded $12,000 to establish Fiji’s first health app called Pasifika Heartbeat. The second successful entrepreneur whose also been awarded the YES grant of $30,000.”

YES Recipient Rakin Wahed says this financial support will help him to develop the app.

“We manage to accomplish, regularizing, digitalizing health information and better Fiji’s health sector.”

Second recipient James Colata says the help was timely.

“I appreciate being awarded this grant that will go towards gaining Cross Fit affiliation which will bring with it international accreditation of my gym, Ultimate Fitness and the purchase of more equipment to support this accreditation.”

The YES Programme was launched in 2018 aiming to provide immediate assistance in the form of grants to young and budding entrepreneurs with innovative and bankable ideas and projects.