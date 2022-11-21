WTO ready to assist the region

The World Trade Organization has assured Pacific island countries that it stands ready to assist the region beyond the facets of trade.

Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says being present at the Special Forum WTO Trade Ministers Meeting in Fiji has made them realize the struggles of the region.

She adds that WTO and trade should be part of the solution to some of the challenges that are being faced by PICs with fisheries being a key focus.

“It’s not just in fisheries but in all the other types of challenges we face and problems we are trying to solve as WTO with the Pacific island countries is key whether it be in the Agriculture negotiations, reform of the dispute settlement system and whether it be in the digital space, the call of the Pacific is important to us.”

The Director General also commended the Pacific for its continued resilience despite our isolation from key markets amongst other restricting factors.

The meeting provides WTO with a better understanding of the realities of the Pacific economies including that of Fiji.