Worrying trend of online scam

Online scam continues to be a worrying trend with the latest incident involving an individual lured by a Facebook advertisement of an astrologer claiming to have the ability to solve certain issues.

The Consumer Council of Fiji confirm that the individual was facing some personal problems and paid $300 to the supposed astrologer.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says when the consumer queried the astrologer as her issues were not resolved, the supposed astrologer demanded an additional $1,800.

Shandil says the consumer refused and demanded a full refund, a portion of which is still pending.

Shandil adds online scam is becoming prevalent and consumers must be credulous and learn to identify online shams.

The Council says they are aware of certain astrology services being promoted on social media via paid advertising.

Fijians are being encouraged to be vigilant and not to be gullible by believing whatever they read on social media.

Shandil says the ignorance of some gullible consumer has led to the loss of their hard earned money.