World's largest cruise ship now open for bookings

Royal Caribbean, Category 6 water park on Icon of the Seas. [Photo Credit: CBS News]

The cruise industry is still in recovery mode, but that’s not stopping Royal Caribbean from looking to make a very big splash. The cruise operator is selling tickets for what will be the largest passenger ship to sail the seven seas.

Although the maiden voyage of the “Icon of the Seas” is more than a year away, Royal Caribbean on Monday began taking reservations from members of its loyalty program.

Everyone else will have to wait until Tuesday to book a trip on the nearly 251,000-ton vessel, which can hold up to 7,600 passengers, or nearly 10,000 people counting crew.

The ship’s first sailing is set for January 27, 2024, and those looking to board will pay a premium. Prices start at $1,537 a person for the least costly windowless inside cabin, while balcony cabins start at $1,958.

Those willing to travel on later sailings of Icon of the Seas are looking at $981 a person for an inside cabin.

Touted as the largest waterpark at sea, Icon will have 18 guest decks and six water slides, one with a 46-foot drop.

The ship will mostly operate three different seven-night itineraries, split between the eastern and western Caribbean.