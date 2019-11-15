World Bank to provide $160bn to help countries fight COVID-19

The World Bank is expecting to provide $160billion over a 15month period to help countries fight against the COVID-19 crisis.

World Bank Representative for the South Pacific Lasse Melgaard says this also includes Fiji as they continue to focus on protecting the livelihoods of Fijians.

Melgaard says this will also help the private sector during this difficult time.

“For us, the new normal is, of course, a few key elements, the first is, of course, saving lives. The very early days went out with a $14billion package through the fast track COVID facility to support countries responding to the Health Services which we are very pleased to be able to provide that support.”

Legaard says Fiji has benefitted from the first COVID-19 crisis package where $15million was channeled to the Health Ministry for COVID-19 campaign.

He adds also part of their support is ensuring that vulnerable people are protected especially the poor.