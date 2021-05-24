World Bank team to help revive Vanua Levu

A World Bank Vanua Levu focused team is expected to be in Fiji within the next couple of weeks.

This was highlighted by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who met the World Bank Country Director of Papua New Guinea and Pacific Islands, East Asia and Pacific Region, Stephen Ndegwa, and the Regional Operations Manager, Paul Vallely, on Easter Sunday afternoon.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they discussed opportunities for investment in support of sustainable livelihoods.

He adds they specifically discussed the revival of the Vanua Levu programme after pandemic-imposed delays.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlights the program is a focused plan to grow the Vanua Levu economy, invest in new infrastructure, develop sustainable tourism, create jobs, and grow the commercial agricultural sector.

He says the meeting also covered a range of geopolitical challenges affecting Fiji and the Pacific which are impacting inflation, freight, and livelihoods, as well as new opportunities for Fiji’s post-COVID recovery.

The AG says the meeting focused on solutions to the global events that are disproportionately affecting small states like Fiji.

He says we can achieve long-term resilience to these external shocks by investing now in sustainable livelihoods.

The AG acknowledged the World Bank in facilitating the IDA funds over the past few years which gave access to highly concessional loans and has a grant component as well.

He also thanked the World Bank for its facilitation in the recent International Monetary Fund mission.