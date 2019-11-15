World Bank proposes three phases for Pacific nations

The latest World Bank analysis on the Pacific Islands, has outlined three phases, which should be used in opening up travel for the countries.

The analysis named, How Could the Pacific Restore International Travel, has recommended that Pacific Island take a phased approach to resuming international travel to the region in order to safeguard against COVID-19 outbreaks and ensure a steady economic recovery.

The three phases recommended sees the first stage start running from January to June of next year, which would be for pre-approved travel for specific groups, like more temporary workers and students.

Phase two is being touted for June 2021 to May 2022. This is where a travel bubble with commercial flights for business and tourism takes place. This would require sustained COVID-19 containment, improved testing and tracing, and initial roll-out of vaccinations.

The final phase is penned in for between October 2021 and October 2022.

This is being called a new normal and will have longer term general international travel requiring wide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment with vastly improved testing and tracing.

The World Bank says Pacific countries have, so far, managed to largely protect citizens from COVID-19 through international border closures but the economic impacts of the pandemic in the region have been significant.

World Bank surveys show that all Pacific economies are estimated to have contracted in 2020– particularly those reliant on tourism.

Fiji, for example, is estimated to have seen a reduction in GDP of close to 20% in 2020. While a modest recovery is expected in 2021, output levels are not expected to reach pre-COVID19 levels until 2022 or later.