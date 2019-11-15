Home

World Bank pledges $12bn in emergency aid

| @BBCWorld
March 4, 2020 10:35 am
World Bank President David Malpass [Source:BBC]

The World Bank has committed $12bn (£9.4bn) in aid for developing countries grappling with the spread of the coronavirus.

The emergency package includes low-cost loans, grants and technical assistance.

The action comes as leaders around the world pledge action to shield their countries from the economic impact of the outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

It follows warnings that slowdown from the outbreak could tip countries into recession.

The aid is intended to help countries improve their public health response to the crisis, as well as work with the private sector to reduce the economic impact.

