Business

Work underway to market Fijian brand in Korea

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 3, 2021 6:20 am
[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Investment Fiji is working on ways to close the balance of trade gap between Fiji and Korea.

The annual trade volume between the two countries last year was around three hundred million dollars.

Fiji currently exports seven million dollars’ worth of products to Korea annually.

Article continues after advertisement

Investment Fiji Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says they want to tap into new opportunities.

“So what we are trying to do is basically with this expo, close the gap, close the balance of trade between the two countries and with the Fijian companies that we have listed that’s about 70 of them, we think there is potential to find new markets and new opportunities and create awareness on Fijian brand in that market”.


[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Acting Prime Minister Inia Seruiratu says there is optimism despite the pandemic.

“No doubt the pandemic has not spared any country and tackling this challenge requires global solidarity. We know it will be a long tough road ahead but we are confident that through our recovery plan and support from friends like Korea we will build back better”.

Similar sentiments have been shared by Trade and Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya.

