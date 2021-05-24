Work on $16m shopping complex begins

Work on a multi-million dollar shopping complex in Nakasi by Charan Jeath Singh Group of Companies got underway today.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the complex which will further boost our economy was held today.

Group Chair, Charan Jeath Singh says they will be investing $16m in the project which will create more than 300 employment opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says they expect to complete work on the project within 14 months.

There will be 20 spaces available for rent in the complex.