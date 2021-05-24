Home

Business

Work begins on McDonald Nakasi branch

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 5:00 am
The site for the new McDonald outlet in Nakasi, Nausori.

A new McDonald outlet in Nakasi, Nausori will be complete by the end of this year.

The site has been cleared and bulldozed for initial work to begin.

McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director, Marc McElrath says they have completed all approvals, engineering and design work and tenders have been called.

They are in the process of completing the tender review.

McElrath says global shipping delays and a shortage of materials globally, have caused significant delays in construction.

Once open, the restaurant will create 50 new jobs.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.