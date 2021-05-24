Home

Work begins on BRED Bank’s new branch

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 7, 2021 3:10 pm

BRED Bank (Fiji) has commenced construction of its new Lautoka branch which will be along Vitogo Parade.

The Bank is investing over $1.2 million in this project.

The new branch has an updated design concept that is aligned to the customer focus strategy of the Bank – offering a banking service that is more convenient.

The branch will include separate service areas for Business and Individual customers, two ATM’s, an Automated Cash Deposit Machine,
Concierge services and more private customer areas to conduct their banking business.

Chief executive, Thierry CHARRAS-GILLOT, says the redesigned branch will feature closed offices for Relationship Managers, giving customers that added comfort and privacy to discuss their financial needs and goals.

CHARRAS-GILLOT says their investment will help create more economic opportunities for the people of Lautoka and the Western Division.

He adds this investment is also helping their contractors keep their staff employed during these difficult times.

 

