Business

Wordle inventor 'overwhelmed' as New York Times buys game

BBC NEWS
February 2, 2022 9:32 am

The inventor of word game sensation Wordle has spoken of being overwhelmed by its success, following a sale to the New York Times (NYT).

Software engineer Josh Wardle released the free simple online game in October, and has now sold it for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

He said the game, which has millions of players, “has gotten bigger than I ever imagined. It has been incredible.”

The NYT wants to use the game to boost its online subscriptions.

The media group said it will “initially remain free” to play, raising questions that the intention in the long term is to charge.

Mr Wardle always wanted the game to remain free, but the unexpected success of something he devised during lockdown for just two people – him and his partner – has come as a shock.

He took to Twitter to thank users for sharing touching stories about the effect the game has had on their lives and relationships, adding that he was “thrilled” about the takeover.

