Women vendors encouraged

Small businesses play an important role in creating jobs and in the recovery of the economy.

The COVID-19 crisis has been a defining moment for retail businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises who had to find new ways to sell their products.

As such, women vendors around the country have been encouraged to retail their products.

Duatani Creative Director, Hosanna Kabakoro says women have been taking a lead role in opening up their businesses during the pandemic.

She says through the opening of their new Duatani outlet, they hope to support these businesses.

“It’s been again such a tough time for Fiji and the world as a whole and I think this has been really encouraging for everyone involved to come together and to see how exciting things are going to be as we move forward and build and grow our businesses together”

33 vendors of fashion and lifestyle products from around the country have now been given a chance to grow their business through the opening of the Duatani store.