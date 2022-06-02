Women farmers invest in farming

Vatulele village Women President, Akosit Takayawa

Women Farmers on Koro Island are now investing in poultry and piggery farming.

Vatulele village Women President, Akosit Takayawa says this is crucial as women are usually required to stay close to their homes in order to take care of house chores.

Takayawa says poultry and piggery farming is easy compared to working on farms.

The Agriculture Ministry noted an increase in poultry and piggery farming on Koro and facilitated a three-day training to help the women farmers to better understand how to take good care of pigs and chickens.

Takayawa is very grateful for the timely training as they have a poultry shed and farm to look after and have limited knowledge.

“This training will immensely assist us to enhance our poultry knowledge and lift the standard to another level and also assist in income-generating projects for the families and villagers as a whole.”

Farmers on Koro Islands are diversifying to livestock farming to assist them to meet the demands of the industry and at the same time ensure food security.

50 farmers were part of the training which ends today.