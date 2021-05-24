Women farmers become leading agri-based entrepreneurs

The Ministry of Agriculture has revamped its Women In Agriculture programme by providing packages to upscale their participation and profitability.

Twenty women clusters in the Western Division received their WIA packages earlier this week.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, says according to the Agriculture Census, 14 percent of women farmers in agriculture households were well known for their decision-making.

He adds they have also become leading agri-based entrepreneurial ventures in their respective communities.

While acknowledging the important role women play in agriculture expansion in Fiji, Dr Reddy says women have contributed to the rapid expansion of the sector and its correlating export statistics.

The Ministry received over 990 online applications for the $200,000 allocation and they are now assisting about 54 recipients throughout Fiji.