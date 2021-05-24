Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Business

Women farmers become leading agri-based entrepreneurs

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 20, 2021 3:35 pm

The Ministry of Agriculture has revamped its Women In Agriculture programme by providing packages to upscale their participation and profitability.

Twenty women clusters in the Western Division received their WIA packages earlier this week.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, says according to the Agriculture Census, 14 percent of women farmers in agriculture households were well known for their decision-making.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they have also become leading agri-based entrepreneurial ventures in their respective communities.

While acknowledging the important role women play in agriculture expansion in Fiji, Dr Reddy says women have contributed to the rapid expansion of the sector and its correlating export statistics.

The Ministry received over 990 online applications for the $200,000 allocation and they are now assisting about 54 recipients throughout Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.