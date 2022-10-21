Women entrepreneurs recognized at SPBD awards night

Women’s empowerment, together with resilience, innovation, and creativity, will ensure a benchmark for a better quality of life.

This was stressed by the Director of South Pacific Business Development, Lorraine Seeto, during the awards night event in Suva.

Seeto says SPBD is committed to supporting and growing women’s in business.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are all in this together. If one member is successful so can all members. We have very good role models in our SPBD models.”

Ten women micro-entrepreneurs were acknowledged for their resilience and exemplary achievements during the 11th anniversary of the SPDB awards night.

Hundreds of Fijian women’s business groups and entrepreneurs from around Fiji attended the event.

SPBD Fiji provides training to women so that they are able to venture into the micro-finance sector and move out of poverty.

About 7,000 women are part of the various SPBD centers around the country.