Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 4:09 pm

People stuck within the Lami – Suva – Nausori containment zone have turned to sell vegetables to support them financially.

These vendors are also taking advantage of the large number of consumers who shop on Sunday.

Merewalesi Nayaubasali has been stuck in Suva for more than 3 months now and have been selling vegetables in order to afford his stay in the city.

“I thank the owner of this market, my older sibling, for allowing me to sell vegetables here during my time of stay here in Suva”

Meanwhile Ratu Luke, a vendor at R.B Centerpoint says that marketing on Sundays is always a high selling day for himself.

“Selling on a Sunday is different from selling during the weekdays as there are a lot of people buying during this day”

Although COVID-19 has affected their sale and contracted their profits by more than 50%, these vendors are grateful that they can still make a sale during this time.

