Winners walk away with over $50,000 in cash

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 12:30 pm

Seven of Mobil’s 7 by 7 promotion winners walked away with $7,000 today while the others received $700 each.

The cash price will greatly assist these winners during this difficult time as COVID-19 has affected many people’s livelihood.

Fiji national 7s rep Livai Ikanikoda, Josua Vakurunabili and Rusila Nagasau were present at the draw to announce the winners.

Mobil Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Jatin Kumar says they want to offer customers a chance to share in the joy that 7s players experienced with the double victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

“We hope that the 14 winners today can share the same joy and excitement that the nation faced with Fiji’s Olympic victories by walking away with some cash that hopefully helps them with their livelihood.”

Kumar says they are always looking for opportunities to run programs that reward customers, especially during these difficult times.

He also congratulated the 7s team for making the nation proud and being an inspiration behind the promotion.

 

 

