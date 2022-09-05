WIB looks into harassment in workplaces

Harassment of women in workplaces is an issue the Women in Business is working with employers to address.

As part of promoting proper conduct in a workplace, WIB is ensuring certain criteria are met for the Employer of Choice award.

Women in Business President Dr Nur Bano Ali says they have heard of cases of harassment of women in workplaces from the assessments of organizations.

She says that they are working with employers to help provide a conducive environment for women’s progress.

“We go into the organization, take permission, talk to them, and the female staff and ask them how they are treated. Is the policy is how it’s written, is it actually being mobilized properly to their advantage or not, is the mechanism in place for them to be able to speak freely about it or not.”

A total of 10 award categories with the inclusion of two new award categories, women in ICT and women in finance.

The WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” awards night will be held on the 21st of October at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.