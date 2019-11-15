Home

Wholesaler comes up with innovative ideas to sell produce

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 20, 2020 5:26 am
Farmboy Operations Manager Ashleen Prasad.

A Nadi wholesaler has come up with innovative ideas to sell her produce as she continues to feel the effects of the pandemic.

Farmboy Operations Manager Ashleen Prasad says they were heavily dependent on the tourism industry as suppliers.

However, Prasad says the company has introduced a few new products for the local market.

“We do value addition like we have new products like taro chips and cassava chips, just to make sure things don’t go to waste.”

Prasad says their revenue has been slashed in half.

She adds they are adapting to the new normal of the pandemic.

