What's the latest from the US and Canada?

There are now over 842,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US, and more than 40,000 in Canada.

The US has had more than 46,000 deaths, while Canada has seen more than 2,000 deaths.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a C$9bn ($6.4bnb; £5bn) fund to support post-secondary students and recent graduates; eligible students will receive between C$1,250 and C$1,750 per month, from May to August

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city’s fireworks show on the July 4 independence holiday would still go on, despite COVID-19 restrictions: “No matter what the coronavirus throws at us, we’re going to find a way to honour America on that beautiful day”

An Ohio prison has had 78% of its inmates test positive for Covid-19; the state’s correctional agency says it “has taken an aggressive and unique approach” by mass testing inmates and staff and that many of the cases are asymptomatic; prisoners now account for 27% of all Ohio virus cases

During a briefing earlier today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of destroying existing samples of COVID-19 and not sharing samples from inside the country, “making it impossible to track [the virus’] evolution”

New post-mortem examinations in California have changed the timeline of COVID-19 in the US, revealing that the first deaths from the virus came weeks earlier than previously believed