Ukraine invasion on energy bills

Even as gunfire sounded in Ukraine’s capital, natural gas kept flowing normally Friday through the major pipelines from Russia to Europe. But the invasion and accompanying sanctions are casting a shadow over longstanding energy ties, both for the coming weeks and longer-term.

The world is already facing high energy prices and a supply crunch that has hit consumers with high utility bills and pain at the gasoline pump. Russia’s attack on Ukraine has whipsawed energy markets, not least because Europe depends on Russian supplies of natural gas. Russia is also a major oil producer.

Here are key things to know about the invasion’s impact on energy:

Article continues after advertisement

WHAT’S THE SITUATION WITH OIL AND GAS PRICES? A barrel of U.S. benchmark crude oil shot past $100 Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. Natural gas prices also soared, even as operators say pipelines operated as usual.

Prices for both dropped after U.S. and European officials said sanctions against Russia would not interrupt energy supplies or payments through banks for shipments of oil and gas.

Nonetheless, fears of a supply interruption have rattled people and the markets. Some gasoline stations in Poland saw lines or ran out of gas Friday as people afraid of the fighting in neighbouring Ukraine rushed to fill their tanks. A government spokesman said Poland has plenty of fuel reserves.

Russia accounts for more than 30% of Europe’s gas for home heating, industry and generating electricity, and other potential supply sources are not adequately prepared to bridge the gap if Russian gas is curtailed, Rystad Energy analysts say.

“A complete halt to gas exports from Russia is highly unlikely, but gas piped through Ukraine — which represents 8% of European supply — is very much at risk,” they said.

Supplies of liquefied natural gas brought by ship from the U.S. has helped relieve some of Europe’s gas shortage this winter, but it’s expensive.

Meanwhile, natural gas prices in the U.S. are approximately 60% higher than a year ago, according to Rystad.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR CONSUMERS? The conflict is adding to the surging energy prices already plaguing Europe and the U.S., crimping consumer spending and holding back economic growth. If oil prices rise to $120 per barrel and gas prices remain elevated, inflation would rise and slow economic growth this year, analysts at Berenberg bank said.

Some analysts believe regular gasoline could climb to $4 a gallon on average in the U.S. in the coming months.

“That’s going to create a lot of anxiety with consumers, and our government hasn’t come up with a solution to help families with rising gasoline prices,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

Lower-income families are hardest hit by high gasoline prices because they’re more likely to have to drive to work, he said. “How do ordinary Americans plan for this? Their budgets are already tight.”

In Europe, governments have rolled out cash subsidies for consumers hit by higher utility bills. Some heavy users of gas have shuttered or throttled back production, such as producers of fertilizer, which has become more expensive in turn.

Farmers have seen higher costs to fuel their equipment and those costs will turn up in food prices as well. Some people who switched to discount providers — which rely on energy from wholesale markets — have been sticker-shocked with sharply higher bills or had their contracts cancelled when the supplier faced losses from high prices.

Many U.S. households also are struggling with high home heating bills, spending 40% more on home heating oil and natural gas compared with the same time last year.

WHY DIDN’T SANCTIONS TARGET OIL AND GAS FROM RUSSIA?

U.S. officials went out of their way to say that they are not seeking to block Russia’s energy shipments despite it being a mainstay of Russia’s budget and thus a chief source of funding for the Russian military attacking Ukraine.

The reason: global energy supplies are tight and prices are high. Cutting off Russian oil would send prices soaring and worsen the inflation plaguing the U.S. and Europe, while Europe would struggle to replace Russian gas.