What are Elon Musk's plans for Twitter

Elon Musk didn’t actually tweet about his new stake in Twitter, which for an avid tweeter seemed somewhat ironic.

Maybe it was because the 9.2% he now owns is described as a passive stake, although those who know Musk do not expect it to stay that way for long.

His first move was to launch a poll – asking whether people want an edit button, something long called for and perhaps something he personally needs.

The new announcement that he will join Twitter’s board comes as no surprise.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal said “through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board”.

Musk’s 9.2% stake in the social media company may sound small, but Dan Ives, from analyst firm Wedbush, describes it as “eye-popping” – equating to 73.5 million shares in the social network.

Shares in the platform soared following Monday’s revelation that the Tesla founder had become the largest shareholder in the company – meaning that stake has already grown in value and is now worth more than $3bn.

Musk’s shareholding is four times greater than that of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as chief executive in November.

Mr Ives believes the South African entrepreneur now has his eyes “laser set” on Twitter, and his significant holding will see him push for an active role in the management of the company.

“We would expect this passive stake as just the start of broader conversations with the Twitter board/management that could ultimately lead to an active stake and a potential more aggressive ownership role of Twitter,” he said.



When Elon Musk has an idea, he often turns to Twitter to express it [Source: BBC News]

Musk has something of a love-hate relationship with Twitter. He is a frequent tweeter, with more than 80 million followers – and no stranger to controversy in his interactions on the social media site.

The platform seems to suit his impulsive personality – last year he famously asked if he should sell 10% of his stock in his electric car firm Tesla, to which Twitter users said ‘yes’. It led to Musk selling around $5bn (£3.7bn) of shares in the firm in November.

Months earlier he had offered to sign a cheque for $6bn if the World Food Programme (WFP) could explain how it would be used to solve hunger around the globe – after an assertion made by the head of the UN programme.

But tweeting has also got him into trouble. A 2018 post about Tesla stock led to an investigation from the Securities and Exchange Commission which ended with an agreement requiring the firm’s lawyers to pre-approve certain tweets. It is unclear if that actually happens.

Interestingly, the Wall Street Journal reports that his Twitter share filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which under normal circumstances would include a line saying he doesn’t intend to influence the company, came with a ‘Not Applicable’ mark.

The timing of the deal has also raised questions and could once again put Musk at loggerheads with financial regulators.

His investment in Twitter was filed on 14 March, but not announced until this week. US securities law requires disclosure within 10 days of acquiring 5% of a company.