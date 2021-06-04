WG Friendship Plaza granted permit to operate

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade has granted the WG Friendship Plaza in Suva a permit to operate as a special approved business.

Acting Manager of WG International Real Estate Company Fiji Limited, Julian Yuen says they have been divided into small operational bubbles.

Yuen adds they are happy to be back at work.

Commencing construction within COVID-safe protocols, the company has invested more than $150 million into the development.