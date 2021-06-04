Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
WG Friendship Plaza granted permit to operate|Mothers and babies from CWM relocated|General Practitioners call on Fijians to get vaccinated|West tops COVID restriction breach arrests|We need to keep up the tempo: Seruiratu|503 Fijians reemployed|LDS Church provides timely assistance|Ministry receives more PPEs|47 new cases, some under investigation to determine links|New daily testing record|Ministry may review decision on Nawaka|Recent death and illness not related to COVID-19 vaccine|We should be ready for re-opening of borders: PM|Nawaka families receive food rations|China provides further support|No extension of lockdown for Nawaka areas|Nawaka residents protest|Southern Division tops breach arrests|Police resources stretched|Informed choice on vaccination important: Raj |Australia applauds Fiji’s vaccination drive|Government continues to support young ones: Akbar|Defense Minister visits frontline workers|Extended lockdown will cripple Fiji says PM|Don’t buy cigarettes, alcohol and kava: PM|
Full Coverage

Business

WG Friendship Plaza granted permit to operate

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 13, 2021 3:12 pm
The WG Friendship Plaza in Suva

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade has granted the WG Friendship Plaza in Suva a permit to operate as a special approved business.

Acting Manager of WG International Real Estate Company Fiji Limited, Julian Yuen says they have been divided into small operational bubbles.

Yuen adds they are happy to be back at work.

Article continues after advertisement

Commencing construction within COVID-safe protocols, the company has invested more than $150 million into the development.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.