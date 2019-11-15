Weta launches M-Paisa platform

Many micros, small and medium enterprises are now shifting towards a cashless society, offering a convenient form of transaction for its customers through Vodafone’s M-Paisa mobile platform.

In partnership with Vodafone, Weta Coffee has welcomed this initiative and will soon accept payments through the M-Paisa platform.

Vodafone Head of e-Commerce Shailendra Prasad says the use of electronic payment has been amplified during this COVID-19 pandemic as people are opting for a safer way of payment.

“Pre-COVID, we use to get around $2m in M-Paisa directly from overseas. This has now increased to $7m as of last month. M-PAISA is secure, real-time and in the current pandemic are much more hygienic ways to pay.”

Prasad says the use of electronic payment will be an added benefit for MSMEs as this allows them to remove the complication of cash handling for businesses.