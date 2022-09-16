Westpac Women and Girls Education Grant announced

[Source: Supplied]

For the first time, primary school winners of the Westpac Women and Girls Education Grant program were awarded simultaneously across Fiji via a virtual ceremony that reached six locations.

The event was hosted from Suva by Damien Macrae, Managing Director of Westpac Pacific, along with Westpac Fiji CEO, Shane Smith, Westpac senior leader Rowena Taito as well as Westpac’s very own ‘Fijiana’, Sereima Lewaniqila.

For over a decade, Westpac Fiji’s women’s and girls’ education grants have been offered as a part of Westpac’s sustainability agenda, demonstrating the bank’s commitment to gender equality and economic development.

[Source: Supplied]

What was once a small program of just 10 grants, has grown to 10 grants across three different categories each year – primary, secondary, and tertiary – with more than 150 grants being given out since the program began.

The grants provide financial assistance to women and girls and encourage them to take a positive step towards fulfilling their potential through education.

Each year the grant program is launched to coincide with International Women’s Day and women and girls are asked to respond to topics aligned to the IWD theme.

“Congratulations to all the winners on behalf of Westpac Fiji and thank you to all the girls that applied. It was very difficult to choose 10 winners out of the 500 applications received – especially this year when the posters were of a very high standard, making it difficult for the judges to choose winners,” said Shane Smith, Chief Executive of Westpac Fiji.

“It was incredible to see such an array of posters showing women playing rugby, including descriptions thanking the Fijiana team for their victory and living up this year’s theme of Girls can do anything.”

A highlight of the award ceremony for the winners was hearing from Fijiana team player and Westpac Fiji team member, Sereima Lewenigila, who shared her journey and helped encourage and inspire the girls to pursue their dreams. “If you study hard and work towards doing the best you can do now, you can achieve anything you want if you put your mind to it,” said Sereima.