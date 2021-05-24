Westpac supports cancer education and patient care

Westpac Fiji contributed $10,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society this week in support of cancer education and patient care.

Chief Executive, Kip Hanna, says it is important to educate people and support cancer patients and their caregivers.

He says Westpac Fiji is proud to contribute towards the advocacy around cancer awareness and patient support through the Fiji Cancer Society.

He adds Westpac staff normally raise funds for cancer education and patient care annually, and the bank works to match the amount.

This year, Westpac is making the donation instead, and the staff are looking forward to resuming fundraising activities next year.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive, Belinda Chan, says cancer is a disease that has touched many, and the generous support from Westpac will allow the society to improve its cancer education programs and improve patient care, in particular for those requiring palliative care services.

She has acknowledged the continued support of Westpac over the past two decades.