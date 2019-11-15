Westpac sells Pacific arm to Kina Securities

Westpac Banking Corporation has sold its Pacific arm including Fiji to Kina Securities based in Papua New Guinea for a reported 646.4 million Fijian dollars.

According to the Financial Review Kina has beaten French bank BRED-Banque Populaire in the race for Westpac’s Pacific arm, and a deal was expected to be announced soon.

The acquisition would almost triple Kina’s presence in the region.

The company already owns PNG’s second-largest retail bank, with 21 bank branches in PNG and customer loans worth 831 million Fijian dollars on its balance sheet as of June 30th.

Kina undertook a pre-emptive $138 million capital raising in September before the deal closed, and money raised in the offer is expected to be used to fund the purchase.

It marks Kina’s second acquisition from a big four Aussie bank, with the company snapping up ANZ Banking Group’s retail, small business and commercial business in PNG in 2019.

FBC News has sent questions to Westpac Fiji and are awaiting a response.