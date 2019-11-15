Westpac pledges to end financing of thermal coal projects by 2030

Westpac has pledged to end its financing of thermal coal projects by 2030, heartening activists and leaving ANZ as the only one of the big four banks not to set an exit date for its support of the fossil fuel.

Australia’s second-biggest bank today said in its fourth Climate Change Position Statement and Action Plan that it would continue to support its existing thermal coal customers but not take on any new ones, while “managing our portfolio in line with a commitment to reduce our exposure to zero by 2030”.

Westpac also pledged to lend NZ$15.9 billion over the next 10 years to support low-carbon solutions and technology, to continue to reduce the bank’s own emissions, and to engage with customers in emissions-intensive sectors about supporting their response to climate change.

Westpac has NZ$392.3 million in exposure to thermal coal power, said Julien Vincent, the executive director of activist group Market Forces, which has been pressuring the financial industry to stop its support of fossil fuels.

In October 2018 it and NAB underwrote a NZ$763.4 million lending facility to Coronado Global Resources, which is mostly a metallurgical coalminer but also provides thermal coal to the Stanwell power station in central Queensland.